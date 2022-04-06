London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.50 and last traded at $103.50. Approximately 2,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.31.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

