London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.50 and last traded at $103.50. Approximately 2,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.31.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)
