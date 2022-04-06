Loop Capital Downgrades Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Hold

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $73.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.20. Crocs has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $183.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan bought 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,548,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,099,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Crocs by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,958,000 after acquiring an additional 437,259 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 4,905.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after acquiring an additional 431,929 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

