LSV Asset Management Acquires 58,900 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 577.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.