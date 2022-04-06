LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Shares of HBB stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $161.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.18). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 23.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

In related news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $95,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.