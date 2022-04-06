LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ePlus were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ePlus by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.34.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

