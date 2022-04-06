LSV Asset Management Has $484,000 Stock Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 293,545 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Macro by 117.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Macro by 77.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BMA. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.51%. Analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

