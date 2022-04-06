LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 139,733.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $68.32.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($42.54) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.