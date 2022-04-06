LSV Asset Management Sells 3,100 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.24% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $459.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $31.75.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares ( NASDAQ:STXB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 77,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $2,190,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,100 shares of company stock worth $705,250 and have sold 166,462 shares worth $4,700,584. 25.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

