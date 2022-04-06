LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,236 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.23% of Willis Lease Finance worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth about $224,000. M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth about $138,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.82 million, a PE ratio of -1,606.20 and a beta of 1.23. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,010 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $99,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,060 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $35,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,579 shares of company stock valued at $385,225. 52.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.