LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.42 and last traded at $38.42. 540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 319,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on LTC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

