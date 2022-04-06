Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.68

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Friday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:LU opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. Lufax has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lufax by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 121,371 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

