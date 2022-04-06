Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.430 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $378.99 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

