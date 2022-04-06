Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.57. 405,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.84. The firm has a market cap of C$9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 11.1899989 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

