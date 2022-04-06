LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €807.00 by UBS Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €807.00 ($886.81) price target by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €746.00 ($819.78) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($901.10) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €780.82 ($858.04).

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €660.90 ($726.26) on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($286.32). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €655.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €675.02.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

