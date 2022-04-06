MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of C$7.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04.

Get MacDonald Mines Exploration alerts:

MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile (CVE:BMK)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, cobalt, copper, nickel, silica, and iron-oxide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Wawa- Holdsworth gold and silver project that include 18 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 285 hectares located in the Corbiere and Esquega Townships of Northern Ontario; and has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan Properties that covers an area of 18,340 hectares located near Sudbury, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.