Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.00

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), with a volume of 150581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.49).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Made Tech Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.27 million and a P/E ratio of -67.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
About Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC)
Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital delivery, data infrastructure and insights, embedded capabilities, and legacy application transformation services. It serves central and local government, housing, healthcare, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.
Recommended Stories
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Made Tech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made Tech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.