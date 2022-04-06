MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$25.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.83.

MAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

TSE MAG traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$20.28. 63,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,629. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$16.74 and a one year high of C$29.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 388.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

