Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Up to $16.05

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $16.50. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 3,001 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $709.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

