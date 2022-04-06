Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.00

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $9.51. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 26,320 shares changing hands.

MJDLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

