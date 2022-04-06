MakiSwap Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $232,385.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.18 or 0.07344904 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,933.02 or 1.00113648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00050963 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

