Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

TUSK stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $98.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 44.30%.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 60.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 380.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.