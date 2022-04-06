Mark David Denny Sells 2,626 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LPI opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 3.85. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,991,000 after buying an additional 183,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after buying an additional 144,462 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

