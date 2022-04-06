MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) were down 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 12,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 245,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 120,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $718,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MarketWise by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,544 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth $3,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

