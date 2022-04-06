Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MKS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.48) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 231.13 ($3.03).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 153.06 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 201.64. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.45).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

