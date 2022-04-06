Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Masco also reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.78 on Friday. Masco has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after acquiring an additional 615,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after buying an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after buying an additional 915,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

