Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Masco worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 113.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

