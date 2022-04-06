Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) will report sales of $413.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.10 million and the highest is $418.80 million. Materion reported sales of $354.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Materion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Materion by 43.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Materion during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Materion by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Materion by 40.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN traded down $3.79 on Friday, hitting $83.93. 83,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average of $83.62. Materion has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Materion (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.