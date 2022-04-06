MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $68,121.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,855.14 or 0.99784493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00062973 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00268242 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.79 or 0.00318071 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00135383 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00063974 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

