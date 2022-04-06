McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 25th

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

