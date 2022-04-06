McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Receives $1.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE MUX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

