MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

