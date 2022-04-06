MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) PT Lowered to C$0.20

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

MEDIF opened at $0.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. MediPharm Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

