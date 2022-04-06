megaBONK Market Capitalization Tops $85,828.65 (MBONK)

megaBONK (MBONK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $85,828.65 and approximately $3.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00036364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00106447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.