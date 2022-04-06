Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Down to $8.22

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $7.45. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 239,875 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

