MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI traded down $75.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,142.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,747. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 720.80 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,087.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,753.42.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.