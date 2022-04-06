Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Boosted by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after buying an additional 741,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,381,000 after buying an additional 1,152,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,995,000 after buying an additional 457,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.72. 11,958,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,059,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

