Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Lowered to $100.00 at SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.81.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

