Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $49.36 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.3% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 618,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 60,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 198,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Apple by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 1,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.