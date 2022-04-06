Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.06 and last traded at $65.20. 2,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMSI. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

