Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $501,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

MTH stock opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $78.58 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

