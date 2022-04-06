MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €12.60 ($13.85) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.75 ($14.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRPRF opened at $11.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

