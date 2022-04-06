MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRFGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €12.60 ($13.85) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.75 ($14.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRPRF opened at $11.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

