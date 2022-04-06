Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $257.50 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 180.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.