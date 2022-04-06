Method Finance (MTHD) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

Method Finance (MTHD) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $223,667.37 and $1,501.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Method Finance

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

