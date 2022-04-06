Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $24,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $5,939,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,349.01 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,189.45 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,409.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,476.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.