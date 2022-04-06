MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of MGF opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

