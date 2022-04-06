MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

