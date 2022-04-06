Michael Lafair Sells 14,000 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $501,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

LAW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,404,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

