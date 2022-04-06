Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,316 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $136,248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after buying an additional 1,330,377 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. 754,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,907,162. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

