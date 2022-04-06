Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.360-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

MU stock opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.24. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.32.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $251,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 425,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

