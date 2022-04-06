Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Lowered to $190.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s current price.

MIDD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $155.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby has a 52-week low of $153.09 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.09.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,503,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 538,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,982,000 after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

